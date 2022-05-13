Buying a Urban One Inc. (UONE) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Urban One Inc. (UONE) is priced at $8.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.07 and reached a high price of $9.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.26. The stock touched a low price of $8.30.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net revenue was approximately $112.3 million, an increase of 22.9% from the same period in 2021. The Company reported operating income of approximately $36.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $23.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $48.4 million, an increase of 33.0% from the same period in 2021. Net income was approximately $16.4 million or $0.32 per share (basic) compared to $7,000 or $0.00 per share (basic) for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $42.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $30.2 million for the same period in 2021. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.99 on 05/10/22, with the lowest value was $3.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 65.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -64.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $24.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 544231 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 82.58%, having the revenues showcasing 55.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.30M, as it employees total of 753 workers.

Analysts verdict on Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.06, with a change in the price was noted +3.68. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +76.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,033 in trading volumes.

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.60%, alongside a boost of 65.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.49% during last recorded quarter.