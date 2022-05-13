Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) is priced at $18.46 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions. You can read further details here

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.86 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $18.12 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) full year performance was -12.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are logging -18.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.21 and $22.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1257853 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) recorded performance in the market was -12.55%, having the revenues showcasing -11.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 920.42M.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.81, with a change in the price was noted -2.52. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. posted a movement of -12.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,134 in trading volumes.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.93%, alongside a downfall of -12.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -11.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.21% during last recorded quarter.