ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.23M in the recent 3 months

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is priced at $57.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $60.14 and reached a high price of $61.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.55. The stock touched a low price of $58.48.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, ZIM to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.23 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $48.21 for the same time period, recorded on 04/25/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) full year performance was 67.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging -37.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.92 and $91.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1808156 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was -0.53%, having the revenues showcasing -19.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.96B, as it employees total of 4427 workers.

The Analysts eye on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.94, with a change in the price was noted +6.96. In a similar fashion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. posted a movement of +13.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,493,709 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIM is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical rundown of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.40%.

Considering, the past performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.89%, alongside a boost of 67.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.88% during last recorded quarter.