This is to seal it as Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) shares are up 50.08% from its 52-week low

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is priced at $4.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.71 and reached a high price of $5.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.68. The stock touched a low price of $4.57.Recently in News on April 19, 2022, INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF UNIQUE MANDALA ART USING AI. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that the Company’s subsidiary Ace Corporation Limited (“Ace”) has received from our strategic partner, IQI Media Inc, a number of licenses for original artworks of Mandala Art, an intricate hand-painted craft that is translated as ‘sacred circle’ in ancient Sanskrit. The distinctive geometric patterns of drawings with professional therapists can help improve concentration and ventilate inner emotions; academically this is seen as a means of ‘art therapy’ for mental illness. Ouction’s development team will use artificial intelligence technology (deep-learning, etc.) to enhance the quality and create the quantity of unique multiple work production from the original licensed Mandala works. This is an important strategic development in AI-enhanced production of unique works. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.48 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 39.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -87.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $38.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 785504 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 10.96%, having the revenues showcasing -25.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.24M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.68. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +15.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,387,135 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMTE is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.98%, alongside a boost of 39.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.41% during last recorded quarter.