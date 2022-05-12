Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), which is $26.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.2978 after opening rate of $27.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.4201 before closing at $32.79.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Ryerson Holding Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 3.5 Million Shares of Common Stock by its Principal Shareholder. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) (the “Company” or “Ryerson”), announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 3,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by its principal shareholder, an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”). The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder. You can read further details here

Ryerson Holding Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.09 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $17.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) full year performance was 70.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ryerson Holding Corporation shares are logging -39.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.39 and $44.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2090029 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) recorded performance in the market was 2.07%, having the revenues showcasing 17.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ryerson Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.55, with a change in the price was noted +2.49. In a similar fashion, Ryerson Holding Corporation posted a movement of +10.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 283,525 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYI is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ryerson Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ryerson Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.32%, alongside a boost of 70.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -33.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.24% during last recorded quarter.