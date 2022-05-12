Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), which is $0.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.65 after opening rate of $0.6242 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.60 before closing at $0.62.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, Pyxis Tankers Announces Results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders & Implementation of Common Stock Reverse Split, Effective May 13, 2022. Maroussi, Greece, May 11, 2022 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS),, an international pure play product tanker company, today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “AMS”) was duly held on May 11, 2022 in London, U.K. At the AMS, the following proposals were approved and adopted:. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1000 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3536 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was -28.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging -49.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1762303 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 29.19%, having the revenues showcasing 8.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.26M.

Specialists analysis on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5654, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +11.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 848,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.45.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.40%, alongside a downfall of -28.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.88% during last recorded quarter.