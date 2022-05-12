Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD). It is currently valued at $18.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.38, after setting-off with the price of $18.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.97.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, /C O R R E C T I O N — Nomad Foods Limited/. In the news release, Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, issued 11-May-2022 by Nomad Foods Limited over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there have been edits made to verbiage in the following sections: Management Comments, First Quarter of 2022 results compared to the First Quarter of 2021, and 2022 Guidance. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Nomad Foods Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.89 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $17.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) full year performance was -33.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nomad Foods Limited shares are logging -40.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.30 and $31.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2432437 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) recorded performance in the market was -25.21%, having the revenues showcasing -28.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.38B, as it employees total of 8002 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Nomad Foods Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.24, with a change in the price was noted -6.18. In a similar fashion, Nomad Foods Limited posted a movement of -24.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,028,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOMD is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Technical breakdown of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Nomad Foods Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nomad Foods Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.73%, alongside a downfall of -33.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.82% during last recorded quarter.