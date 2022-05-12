Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) was valued at $3.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.56 while reaching the peak value of $3.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.54. The stock current value is $3.55.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Company reports revenues of $176 million, operating income of $1.0 million, net income of $2.5 million, and EBITDA of $11.4 million; Completes U.S. bank facility amendment. You can read further details here

Newpark Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.81 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) full year performance was 1.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newpark Resources Inc. shares are logging -26.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.92 and $4.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 721186 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) recorded performance in the market was 20.75%, having the revenues showcasing -2.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 324.29M, as it employees total of 1565 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, Newpark Resources Inc. posted a movement of +25.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 613,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NR is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Newpark Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.56%, alongside a boost of 1.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.47% during last recorded quarter.