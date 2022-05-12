Here is why Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recent weekly performance of -16.19% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), which is $8.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.445 after opening rate of $8.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.945 before closing at $7.97.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Provides Second Quarter 2022 Guidance. Q1 2022 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS are in line with Guidance Company Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 16% to 20% QoQ, Non-IFRSGross Margin is Expected to be 43.0% to 45.0%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 45.0 Cents to 50.0 Cents. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.28 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $7.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was -28.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -53.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $17.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2723459 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was -50.16%, having the revenues showcasing -30.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.46B, as it employees total of 2083 workers.

Specialists analysis on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.96, with a change in the price was noted -3.88. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -32.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,639,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.32%, alongside a downfall of -28.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -15.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.27% during last recorded quarter.