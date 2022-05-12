Analysts Mean recommendation for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) was 2.60: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), which is $4.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.335 after opening rate of $5.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.93 before closing at $5.08.Recently in News on May 11, 2022, GOL’s Controlling Shareholder Announces Signing of a Master Contribution Agreement. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL e B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces that on this date it received a notice from its controlling shareholder MOBI Fundo de Investimento em Ações Investimento no Exterior (“MOBI FIA”), stating the following:. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.94 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -45.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -56.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.78 and $11.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3189248 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was -18.35%, having the revenues showcasing -29.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 997.53M, as it employees total of 13927 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.38, with a change in the price was noted -1.36. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of -21.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,051,547 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.77%, alongside a downfall of -45.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.93% during last recorded quarter.