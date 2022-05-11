Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) was valued at $0.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.567 while reaching the peak value of $0.5848 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5114. The stock current value is $0.52.Recently in News on May 6, 2022, Yatsen Provides Update on Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). The Company was provisionally identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 22, 2022. You can read further details here

Yatsen Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) full year performance was -94.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -95.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $11.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1771068 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was -76.18%, having the revenues showcasing -65.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 356.83M, as it employees total of 3497 workers.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2074, with a change in the price was noted -1.42. In a similar fashion, Yatsen Holding Limited posted a movement of -72.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,646,228 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YSG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.81%, alongside a downfall of -94.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.85% during last recorded quarter.