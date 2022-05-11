Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) was valued at $14.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.60 while reaching the peak value of $14.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.805. The stock current value is $14.34.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for April 2022. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of April 2022, the Company had an average of 118 drilling rigs operating in the United States. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.77 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $8.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was 74.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -23.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.44 and $18.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4846957 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was 69.70%, having the revenues showcasing 34.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.06B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.21, with a change in the price was noted +6.05. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of +72.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,826,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical breakdown of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.88%, alongside a boost of 74.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.90% during last recorded quarter.