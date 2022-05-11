NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) market price of $24.51 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), which is $24.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.27 after opening rate of $24.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.32 before closing at $24.57.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, NortonLifeLock Reports Third Year of Growth with Record Revenue for Fiscal 2022. Company delivers double-digit revenue growth and strong profitability for fiscal year 2022. You can read further details here

NortonLifeLock Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.92 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $23.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/22.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) full year performance was 4.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NortonLifeLock Inc. shares are logging -20.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.01 and $30.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6223696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) recorded performance in the market was -5.66%, having the revenues showcasing -18.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.94B, as it employees total of 2808 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NortonLifeLock Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.91, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted a movement of -1.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,124,965 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Raw Stochastic average of NortonLifeLock Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NortonLifeLock Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.29%, alongside a boost of 4.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.49% during last recorded quarter.