Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.65

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Matrix Service Company (MTRX), which is $5.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.40 after opening rate of $6.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.2301 before closing at $6.49.Recently in News on May 10, 2022, Hensel Phelps Construction Company Selects Matrix Service for EPC of Three Storage Tanks to Expand Jet Fuel Capacity at Houston Hobby Airport. Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that its subsidiary, Matrix Service Inc., has been selected by Hensel Phelps Construction Company (“Hensel Phelps”) for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of three storage tanks for jet fuel at Houston Hobby Airport. The project is part of an expansion at an existing fuel facility and will add an additional 120,000 barrels in capacity. You can read further details here

Matrix Service Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.14 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $5.23 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) full year performance was -57.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Matrix Service Company shares are logging -61.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and -12.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.18 and $14.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 958197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Matrix Service Company (MTRX) recorded performance in the market was -27.79%, having the revenues showcasing -18.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.64M, as it employees total of 2717 workers.

Analysts verdict on Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Matrix Service Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.35, with a change in the price was noted -2.14. In a similar fashion, Matrix Service Company posted a movement of -28.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 489,181 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Matrix Service Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Matrix Service Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.95%, alongside a downfall of -57.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.22% during last recorded quarter.