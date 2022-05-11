Here is why Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.29%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is priced at $2.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.82 and reached a high price of $2.865, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.75. The stock touched a low price of $2.35.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Sonder Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022. Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Sonder will share a brief advisory containing a link to the first quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter, available on the Company’s website. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook. You can read further details here

Sonder Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.88 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.35 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) full year performance was -76.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonder Holdings Inc. shares are logging -78.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and -12.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.72 and $10.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 819685 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) recorded performance in the market was -76.23%, having the revenues showcasing -77.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 574.68M, as it employees total of 1200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.68, with a change in the price was noted -7.50. In a similar fashion, Sonder Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -75.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 607,152 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonder Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.28%, alongside a downfall of -76.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -43.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.26% during last recorded quarter.