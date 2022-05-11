Azul S.A. (AZUL) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.31M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Azul S.A. (AZUL), which is $11.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.16 after opening rate of $11.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.60 before closing at $11.10.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Azul Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Revenue 25.6% Above 1Q19. Azul S.A., “Azul” (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities and departures, announces today its results for the first quarter of 2022 (“1Q22”). The following financial information, unless stated otherwise, is presented in Brazilian reais and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). You can read further details here

Azul S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.46 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $10.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) full year performance was -52.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azul S.A. shares are logging -61.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.40 and $29.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1581176 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azul S.A. (AZUL) recorded performance in the market was -15.91%, having the revenues showcasing -26.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 13163 workers.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.17, with a change in the price was noted -1.68. In a similar fashion, Azul S.A. posted a movement of -12.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,200,038 in trading volumes.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Azul S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.45%, alongside a downfall of -52.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.59% during last recorded quarter.