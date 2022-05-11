American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), which is $64.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $64.59 after opening rate of $64.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $64.38 before closing at $64.38.Recently in News on April 25, 2022, American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) today announced the following financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

American Campus Communities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.02 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $49.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) full year performance was 41.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Campus Communities Inc. shares are logging -0.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.03 and $65.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6006416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) recorded performance in the market was 12.67%, having the revenues showcasing 28.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.99B, as it employees total of 3006 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the American Campus Communities Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.02, with a change in the price was noted +9.23. In a similar fashion, American Campus Communities Inc. posted a movement of +16.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,223,909 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACC is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.13.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Campus Communities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Campus Communities Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.31%, alongside a boost of 41.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.25% during last recorded quarter.