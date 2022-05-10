Reason’s why Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $6.50

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is priced at $7.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.70 and reached a high price of $7.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.30. The stock touched a low price of $7.29.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Prospect Capital Announces March 2022 Results: $0.22 per Share Net Investment Income, 2.0% Increase in Net Asset Value per Common Share, and Monthly Stable $0.06 per Common Share Distributions. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced financial results for our third quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.95 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $7.29 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was -9.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -16.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.29 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2163709 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was -13.20%, having the revenues showcasing -13.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.85B.

Analysts verdict on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.26, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of -8.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,810,129 in trading volumes.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.57%, alongside a downfall of -9.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.20% during last recorded quarter.