Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

At the end of the latest market close, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) was valued at $0.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.44 while reaching the peak value of $0.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.42. The stock current value is $0.50.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, RiceBran Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7000 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was -44.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -58.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5889323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was 43.55%, having the revenues showcasing 47.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.11M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RiceBran Technologies a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4006, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of +33.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,162,418 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.02%, alongside a downfall of -44.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.35% during last recorded quarter.