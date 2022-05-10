Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.17M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), which is $2.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.95 after opening rate of $3.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.7769 before closing at $3.82.Recently in News on May 10, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results. Materials available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -70.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -81.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and -28.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.78 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4840363 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was -57.79%, having the revenues showcasing -51.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 305.29M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.62, with a change in the price was noted -5.86. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -68.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,023,562 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.54%, alongside a downfall of -70.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.95% during last recorded quarter.