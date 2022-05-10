Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), which is $3.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.97 after opening rate of $3.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.34 before closing at $4.11.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the “Company” or “ICD”) (NYSE: ICD) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.40 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) full year performance was 0.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares are logging -54.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.42 and $7.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 739931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) recorded performance in the market was 12.00%, having the revenues showcasing 10.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.19M, as it employees total of 500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. posted a movement of +24.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,685 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ICD is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Technical breakdown of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)

Raw Stochastic average of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.00%, alongside a boost of 0.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.16% during last recorded quarter.