Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI), which is $8.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.98 after opening rate of $9.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.26 before closing at $6.69.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference. DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith. chief executive officer, will present at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference on May 11-12, 2022. You can read further details here

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.80 on 05/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/22.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) full year performance was 107.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares are logging -38.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.10 and $14.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1045399 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) recorded performance in the market was -22.66%, having the revenues showcasing 46.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.21M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Decisionpoint Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.79, with a change in the price was noted +4.17. In a similar fashion, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. posted a movement of +90.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPSI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 157.94%, alongside a boost of 107.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 116.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 133.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.17% during last recorded quarter.