ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), which is $0.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.34 after opening rate of $0.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2568 before closing at $0.32.Recently in News on March 18, 2022, ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Revised SPAC Sponsorship. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the withdrawal of registration statements on Form S-1 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to three special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) for which its wholly owned subsidiary, ShiftPixy Investments, Inc., had previously been identified as the Sponsor: Vital Human Capital, Inc.; TechStackery, Inc.; and Firemark Global Capital, Inc. Instead, ShiftPixy is devoting its resources to assisting its other sponsored SPAC, Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE: AXH), which previously consummated its initial public offering, to completing its initial business combination as quickly as possible. Explaining this decision, ShiftPixy CEO Scott Absher commented: “After considering our options and the current market environment, we determined that the best use of our time and resources would be to devote ourselves to the Industrial Human Capital de-SPAC process. We concluded that ShiftPixy can best achieve its SPAC sponsorship goals, including expansion of its own footprint, by doing everything possible to ensure Industrial Human Capital’s ultimate success without distraction. Our decision to withdraw our sponsorship from the other SPACs does not impact our goal of building large national staffing clients to operate on the ShiftPixy technology platform, which remains unchanged and continues to move forward.”. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0300 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.2568 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/22.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -89.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -93.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $3.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1360802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -78.03%, having the revenues showcasing -80.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.80M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Analysts verdict on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8463, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -65.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,370,106 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIXY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.08%, alongside a downfall of -89.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.38% during last recorded quarter.