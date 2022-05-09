Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.40M

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is priced at $2.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.34 and reached a high price of $2.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.30. The stock touched a low price of $2.24.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Sema4 Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that, effective as of May 2, 2022, the compensation committee of Sema4’s board of directors granted newly-hired employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,932,132 shares of Sema4’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) and 4,285,208 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with Sema4. The foregoing includes inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,551,136 shares of Class A common stock and 2,045,454 restricted stock units granted to Katherine Stueland as an inducement material to the employment of Ms. Stueland as the Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. The stock options and RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Sema4 Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.67 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) full year performance was -79.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares are logging -83.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $15.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2362968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) recorded performance in the market was -45.07%, having the revenues showcasing -25.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 867.69M, as it employees total of 1200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sema4 Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted -2.55. In a similar fashion, Sema4 Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -51.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,669,063 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMFR is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Raw Stochastic average of Sema4 Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sema4 Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.16%, alongside a downfall of -79.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.53% during last recorded quarter.