Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), which is $19.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.08 after opening rate of $22.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.68 before closing at $22.48.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Definitive Healthcare Names Robert Musslewhite as CEO Effective August 1, 2022. Founder & CEO Jason Krantz will become Executive Chairman. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares are logging -60.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.15 and $50.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1492998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) recorded performance in the market was -27.17%, having the revenues showcasing -12.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.43B, as it employees total of 676 workers.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Definitive Healthcare Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.69, with a change in the price was noted -7.35. In a similar fashion, Definitive Healthcare Corp. posted a movement of -26.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 593,527 in trading volumes.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Definitive Healthcare Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Definitive Healthcare Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.17%. The shares increased approximately by -15.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.54% during last recorded quarter.