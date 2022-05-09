Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: VEON Ltd. (VEON)

For the readers interested in the stock health of VEON Ltd. (VEON). It is currently valued at $0.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.58, after setting-off with the price of $0.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.57.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, VEON files Form 20-F for financial year 2021. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, today announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Form 20-F is also available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website www.veon.com. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/22.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -68.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -78.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4620974 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was -66.65%, having the revenues showcasing -58.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 44585 workers.

Analysts verdict on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0334, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of -69.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,910,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 18.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 16.05.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.32%, alongside a downfall of -68.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.68% during last recorded quarter.