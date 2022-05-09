Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It is currently valued at $0.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.25, after setting-off with the price of $0.207. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.205 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.50.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Digital Brands Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“Digital Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 37,389,800 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.25 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 5,400,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts, and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -97.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and -53.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22227226 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was -90.22%, having the revenues showcasing -82.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.90M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4770, with a change in the price was noted -2.13. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -90.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 915,347 in trading volumes.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.22%. The shares increased approximately by -65.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -82.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.56% during last recorded quarter.