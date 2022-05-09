CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) market price of $0.11 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK). It is currently valued at $0.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.7095, after setting-off with the price of $1.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.3565 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.13.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, CooTek Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), a global mobile internet company, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). You can read further details here

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1044 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/22.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) full year performance was -95.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -95.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4216796 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) recorded performance in the market was -82.65%, having the revenues showcasing -68.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.85M, as it employees total of 385 workers.

Analysts verdict on CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3188, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -81.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,018,163 in trading volumes.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CooTek (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.57%, alongside a downfall of -95.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -37.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -55.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.46% during last recorded quarter.