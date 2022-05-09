Cameco Corporation (CCJ): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) was valued at $23.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.47 while reaching the peak value of $24.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.96. The stock current value is $21.40.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Cameco Reports First Quarter Results, Beginning to Benefit From Strategic Decisions as Uranium Prices Improve; Well-Positioned With Leverage to Market Transition. Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). You can read further details here

Cameco Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.49 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $18.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) full year performance was 18.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cameco Corporation shares are logging -34.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.34 and $32.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4638046 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) recorded performance in the market was 9.31%, having the revenues showcasing 19.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.83B, as it employees total of 2095 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Cameco Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.37. In a similar fashion, Cameco Corporation posted a movement of +1.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,798,762 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCJ is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical rundown of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Cameco Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.19%, alongside a boost of 18.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.86% during last recorded quarter.