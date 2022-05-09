Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2243 after opening rate of $0.205 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.187 before closing at $0.21.Recently in News on May 6, 2022, Borqs Technologies 2021 Revenue Improved 10.5%; Achieved Positive Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and innovative clean energy with global operations in the U.S., India and China, filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on May 2, 2022. Despite stringent supply chain interruptions and Covid challenges worldwide, revenues for the year 2021 was $29.56 million which was 10.5% improvement over $26.75 million in 2020. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4871 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.1660 for the same time period, recorded on 04/12/22.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -79.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -87.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25327772 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -48.39%, having the revenues showcasing -46.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.01M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3137, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -57.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,039,113 in trading volumes.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.39%, alongside a downfall of -79.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -43.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.24% during last recorded quarter.