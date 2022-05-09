Boiling and ready to burst as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) last month performance was -13.95%

At the end of the latest market close, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) was valued at $3.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.32 while reaching the peak value of $3.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.26. The stock current value is $3.07.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Fortuna announces the release of its fourth annual sustainability report. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its fourth annual sustainability report which summarizes the Company’s sustainability and ESG performance in 2021, and which has been prepared in accordance with GRI1 and SASB2 standards. The sustainability report includes an ESG for Investors section and shares the Company’s sustainability commitments for 2022 through 2025 on key environmental, social and governance indicators. Fortuna has also aligned its climate-related disclosure in the report with the recommendations of the TCFD3. The sustainability report is available on the Company’s website. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.09 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -49.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -57.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $7.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3668173 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -16.15%, having the revenues showcasing 0.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 953.65M.

Specialists analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.79, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +0.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,438,656 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.72%, alongside a downfall of -49.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.93% during last recorded quarter.