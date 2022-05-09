Alcoa Corporation (AA) Quarterly Performance is -4.95%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Alcoa Corporation (AA) was valued at $61.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $62.37 while reaching the peak value of $62.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.00. The stock current value is $54.30.Recently in News on May 6, 2022, Alcoa Executives to Participate in Conference Hosted by Bank of America. Alcoa Corporation announced today that Roy C. Harvey, President and CEO, and William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a question and answer session at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. You can read further details here

Alcoa Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.09 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $53.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Alcoa Corporation (AA) full year performance was 48.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alcoa Corporation shares are logging -44.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.00 and $98.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4706474 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alcoa Corporation (AA) recorded performance in the market was 2.45%, having the revenues showcasing -4.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.70B, as it employees total of 12200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alcoa Corporation (AA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.78, with a change in the price was noted +4.64. In a similar fashion, Alcoa Corporation posted a movement of +9.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,019,048 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AA is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Technical rundown of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Alcoa Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.64%, alongside a boost of 48.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.95% during last recorded quarter.