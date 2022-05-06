WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Quarterly Performance is 4.33%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) was valued at $18.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.65 while reaching the peak value of $19.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.38. The stock current value is $19.26.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, WideOpenWest, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022. WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today it will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022. WOW! will issue a news release reporting its results earlier that morning. You can read further details here

WideOpenWest Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.94 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $16.03 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) full year performance was 24.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WideOpenWest Inc. shares are logging -19.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.61 and $23.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507748 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) recorded performance in the market was -10.50%, having the revenues showcasing 4.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

The Analysts eye on WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.37, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, WideOpenWest Inc. posted a movement of -1.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 438,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WOW is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Technical rundown of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Raw Stochastic average of WideOpenWest Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.92%.

Considering, the past performance of WideOpenWest Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.08%, alongside a boost of 24.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.33% during last recorded quarter.