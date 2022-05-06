The clock is ticking: Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

At the end of the latest market close, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) was valued at $46.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.10 while reaching the peak value of $46.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.1457. The stock current value is $46.60.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.16 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on June 15, 2022 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on June 1, 2022. With this dividend payment, the Company will have paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, which it has increased every year, for seventy-three consecutive quarters since 2004. You can read further details here

Silgan Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.98 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $40.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) full year performance was 8.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silgan Holdings Inc. shares are logging -0.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.10 and $46.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 843352 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) recorded performance in the market was 8.78%, having the revenues showcasing 5.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.23B, as it employees total of 15600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silgan Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.64, with a change in the price was noted +4.44. In a similar fashion, Silgan Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +10.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 466,732 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLGN is recording 2.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.41.

Technical breakdown of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Silgan Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Silgan Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.24%, alongside a boost of 8.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.00% during last recorded quarter.