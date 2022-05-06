Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: TELUS Corporation (TU)

At the end of the latest market close, TELUS Corporation (TU) was valued at $24.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.05 while reaching the peak value of $25.165 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.55. The stock current value is $24.83.Recently in News on May 6, 2022, TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3386 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022. You can read further details here

TELUS Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.50 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $22.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TELUS Corporation (TU) full year performance was 14.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TELUS Corporation shares are logging -9.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.15 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1253970 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TELUS Corporation (TU) recorded performance in the market was 4.54%, having the revenues showcasing 2.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.63B, as it employees total of 90800 workers.

Specialists analysis on TELUS Corporation (TU)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the TELUS Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.87, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, TELUS Corporation posted a movement of +8.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,603,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TU is recording 1.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: TELUS Corporation (TU)

Raw Stochastic average of TELUS Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.93%, alongside a boost of 14.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.16% during last recorded quarter.