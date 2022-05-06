Leslie’s Inc. (LESL): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It is currently valued at $19.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.48, after setting-off with the price of $19.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.29.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results; Raises Full Year Outlook. Record second quarter sales of $228.1 million, an increase of 18.5% from the prior year period; Comparable sales growth of 13.3% . You can read further details here

Leslie’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.40 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $18.14 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) full year performance was -29.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -38.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.14 and $31.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2464287 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was -18.39%, having the revenues showcasing -3.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.60B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.94, with a change in the price was noted -1.82. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of -8.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,844,301 in trading volumes.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Leslie’s Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.82%, alongside a downfall of -29.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.59% during last recorded quarter.