Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is on the roll with an average volume of 516.28K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), which is $17.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.42 after opening rate of $16.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.22 before closing at $15.43.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Dorian LPG Ltd. Declares Cash Dividend of $2.50 per share. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the “Company” or “Dorian LPG”), a leading owner and operator of 22 modern and ECO very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $2.50 per share of the Company’s common stock, returning over $100.3 million of capital to shareholders. The dividend is payable on or about June 2, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2022. You can read further details here

Dorian LPG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.42 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $10.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) full year performance was 46.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are logging 6.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $16.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1504745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) recorded performance in the market was 46.24%, having the revenues showcasing 41.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 718.71M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dorian LPG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.61, with a change in the price was noted +4.50. In a similar fashion, Dorian LPG Ltd. posted a movement of +35.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 490,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPG is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dorian LPG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dorian LPG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.55%, alongside a boost of 46.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.59% during last recorded quarter.