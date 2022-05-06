Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

At the end of the latest market close, Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) was valued at $64.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.89 while reaching the peak value of $67.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $62.65. The stock current value is $64.93.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Civitas Resources Announces First Quarter 2022 Results; Declares Dividend to be Paid in June. Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (the “Company” or “Civitas”) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results, and has posted an updated investor presentation to its website. You can read further details here

Civitas Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.61 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $44.66 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) full year performance was 73.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Civitas Resources Inc. shares are logging -2.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.32 and $66.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 882640 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) recorded performance in the market was 34.39%, having the revenues showcasing 20.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.66B, as it employees total of 322 workers.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Civitas Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.63, with a change in the price was noted +6.90. In a similar fashion, Civitas Resources Inc. posted a movement of +11.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 947,764 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIVI is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Civitas Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Civitas Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.12%, alongside a boost of 73.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.42% during last recorded quarter.