Do Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) beta value of -1.02 signposts another twist?

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) is priced at $0.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.84 and reached a high price of $0.9397, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.84. The stock touched a low price of $0.8168.Recently in News on December 30, 2021, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), (“Pingtan,” or the “Company”), a fishing company based in the People’s Republic of China, today announced that it received a notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 28, 2021, which granted the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The Company now has until June 27, 2022 to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Nasdaq’s extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company’s ordinary shares, which remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9397 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) full year performance was -8.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares are logging -17.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577982 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) recorded performance in the market was 61.82%, having the revenues showcasing 48.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.22M, as it employees total of 1998 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6440, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. posted a movement of +15.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PME is recording 5.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Technical breakdown of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

Raw Stochastic average of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.48%, alongside a downfall of -8.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.25% during last recorded quarter.