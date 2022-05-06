Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), which is $15.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.67 after opening rate of $15.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.12 before closing at $14.24.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Cumulus Media Announces Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase up to $25 Million of its Outstanding Class A Common Stock. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company” or “Cumulus”) today announced that it intends to commence a “modified Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase up to $25 million of shares of its Class A common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its Class A common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $16.50 and not less than $14.50 per share of Class A common stock, to the tendering shareholder in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest (the “Offer”). The Offer will be made upon the terms and subject to the conditions that will be described in the offer to purchase and in the related letter of transmittal that will be distributed to shareholders and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company plans to commence the Offer on May 6, 2022, with an expiration at the end of the day on June 3, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”), unless extended or earlier terminated by Cumulus. You can read further details here

Cumulus Media Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.67 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $9.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/22.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) full year performance was 54.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cumulus Media Inc. shares are logging 1.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.91 and $15.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 733660 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) recorded performance in the market was 36.71%, having the revenues showcasing 50.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 322.83M, as it employees total of 2588 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cumulus Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.21, with a change in the price was noted +3.35. In a similar fashion, Cumulus Media Inc. posted a movement of +27.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,894 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMLS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.91.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cumulus Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.04%, alongside a boost of 54.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.78% during last recorded quarter.