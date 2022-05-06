Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), which is $92.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $96.28 after opening rate of $96.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $91.01 before closing at $97.79.Recently in News on April 20, 2022, Best Buy Launches Home Pick-Up Recycling Service. Best Buy is the first national retailer to come to customers’ homes to pick up old tech to be recycled – including everything from laptops to washing machines. You can read further details here

Best Buy Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $112.96 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $85.58 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) full year performance was -23.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Best Buy Co. Inc. shares are logging -35.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.58 and $141.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2258012 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) recorded performance in the market was -9.24%, having the revenues showcasing -5.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.59B, as it employees total of 105000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.79, with a change in the price was noted -11.61. In a similar fashion, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted a movement of -11.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,986,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBY is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Best Buy Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Best Buy Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.29%, alongside a downfall of -23.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.04% during last recorded quarter.