UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) was valued at $4.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.87 while reaching the peak value of $4.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.775. The stock current value is $3.77.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces Director Resignations. UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that Ms. Xian Wang has tendered her resignation as a director of the Company, effective on March 18, 2022, due to the expiration of the service agreement between her and the Company. Mr. David Friedland has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company due to personal reasons, effective on March 18, 2022. Ms. Xian Wang and Mr. David Friedland’s resignations did not result from any disagreement with the Company. You can read further details here

UP Fintech Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.07 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $2.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) full year performance was -77.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are logging -87.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $29.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 903050 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) recorded performance in the market was -16.70%, having the revenues showcasing -2.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 612.64M, as it employees total of 785 workers.

The Analysts eye on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.54, with a change in the price was noted -2.00. In a similar fashion, UP Fintech Holding Limited posted a movement of -34.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,257,754 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGR is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical rundown of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.80%.

Considering, the past performance of UP Fintech Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.07%, alongside a downfall of -77.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.39% during last recorded quarter.