The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is priced at $3.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.84 and reached a high price of $3.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.88. The stock touched a low price of $3.755.Recently in News on April 26, 2022, Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Drill Results for the Parral Project. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Since early December, the Company has drilled over 4,300 metres in 21 holes targeting several areas along the Veta Colorada structure. You can read further details here

Endeavour Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) full year performance was -29.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares are logging -48.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $7.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3122738 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recorded performance in the market was -5.92%, having the revenues showcasing 11.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 695.35M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.38, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted a movement of -4.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,480,651 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXK is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Endeavour Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.12%, alongside a downfall of -29.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.20% during last recorded quarter.