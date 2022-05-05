The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). It is currently valued at $7.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.47, after setting-off with the price of $7.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.10.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, The GEO Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the first quarter 2022. You can read further details here

The GEO Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.05 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) full year performance was 30.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The GEO Group Inc. shares are logging -32.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.96 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3985847 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recorded performance in the market was -4.39%, having the revenues showcasing 6.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 938.48M, as it employees total of 15800 workers.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The GEO Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.68, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, The GEO Group Inc. posted a movement of +1.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,421,814 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEO is recording 3.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.00.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The GEO Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.82%, alongside a boost of 30.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.31% during last recorded quarter.