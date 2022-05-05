Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Profit Margins posted -2.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), which is $4.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.17 after opening rate of $3.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.4696 before closing at $3.21.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Superior Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Achieved strong Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Cash FlowDifferentiated portfolio supporting Growth over Market2. You can read further details here

Superior Industries International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.24 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.11 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) full year performance was -34.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Industries International Inc. shares are logging -57.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.11 and $9.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 814514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) recorded performance in the market was -8.26%, having the revenues showcasing -3.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.74M, as it employees total of 7800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.23, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Superior Industries International Inc. posted a movement of -12.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 114,620 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Industries International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.20%, alongside a downfall of -34.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.29% during last recorded quarter.