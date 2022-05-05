Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) was up 3.39%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), which is $29.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.28 after opening rate of $28.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.645 before closing at $28.28.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Tempur Sealy Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2022. You can read further details here

Tempur Sealy International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.97 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $25.56 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) full year performance was -25.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares are logging -42.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.56 and $50.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3166860 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) recorded performance in the market was -37.83%, having the revenues showcasing -27.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.48B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tempur Sealy International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.32, with a change in the price was noted -15.54. In a similar fashion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted a movement of -34.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,100,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPX is recording 8.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tempur Sealy International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.08%, alongside a downfall of -25.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.21% during last recorded quarter.