Recent Change of -9.23% in the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is priced at $61.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $67.65 and reached a high price of $69.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $67.32. The stock touched a low price of $62.975.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.[1]. You can read further details here

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.57 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $55.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) full year performance was 26.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -20.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.94 and $76.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 951995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) recorded performance in the market was 3.79%, having the revenues showcasing 12.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.20B, as it employees total of 2800 workers.

Analysts verdict on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.22, with a change in the price was noted -4.61. In a similar fashion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -7.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,027,653 in trading volumes.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.97%, alongside a boost of 26.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.18% during last recorded quarter.