Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is priced at $77.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $95.15 and reached a high price of $95.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $94.71. The stock touched a low price of $89.27.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Rapid7 Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $627 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Rapid7 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.42 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $77.89 for the same time period, recorded on 05/05/22.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) full year performance was 24.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rapid7 Inc. shares are logging -46.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.96 and $145.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1240265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) recorded performance in the market was -19.53%, having the revenues showcasing -1.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.75B, as it employees total of 2353 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rapid7 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 104.11, with a change in the price was noted -37.43. In a similar fashion, Rapid7 Inc. posted a movement of -32.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 513,524 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rapid7 Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.03%, alongside a boost of 24.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -3.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.67% during last recorded quarter.