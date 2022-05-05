monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). It is currently valued at $141.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $144.48, after setting-off with the price of $129.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $117.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $129.15.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, monday.com to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022. monday.com management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, monday.com Ltd. shares are logging -68.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.05 and $450.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 749422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) recorded performance in the market was -54.06%, having the revenues showcasing -27.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.06B, as it employees total of 1064 workers.

The Analysts eye on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 194.00, with a change in the price was noted -169.50. In a similar fashion, monday.com Ltd. posted a movement of -54.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 631,708 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNDY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Raw Stochastic average of monday.com Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.35%.

Considering, the past performance of monday.com Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.06%. The shares increased approximately by 6.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.79% during last recorded quarter.