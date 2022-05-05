Market data suggests positive returns on Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

At the end of the latest market close, Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) was valued at $24.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.07 while reaching the peak value of $27.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.46. The stock current value is $27.10.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Equifax Workforce Solution and Paycor Launch An Integrated Partnership To Automate Income and Employment Verification. Integration Will Help Paycor Customers Realize Efficiencies by Enabling Automated Income and Employment Verifications through The Work NumberⓇ. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paycor HCM Inc. shares are logging -31.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.76 and $39.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511831 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) recorded performance in the market was -5.94%, having the revenues showcasing 2.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.93B, as it employees total of 2067 workers.

The Analysts eye on Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.19, with a change in the price was noted -3.40. In a similar fashion, Paycor HCM Inc. posted a movement of -11.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 486,604 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PYCR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Paycor HCM Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Paycor HCM Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.94%. The shares 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.92% during last recorded quarter.